James Anderson signs for Surrey after Lancashire snub

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Former England international James Anderson was given a lifeline to continue his county career, with the pacer signing for Surrey for the 2027 season. “Sir James Anderson signs for Surrey in the 2027 season to play County Championship cricket,” Surrey said in a post on X.
“It’s an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can’t wait to start a new chapter in my career. Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be fighting for Championship titles and I’m excited to be a part of that. I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country,” Anderson said via press release.
“I’ve always loved playing at the Kia Oval. For me it’s one of the best grounds in the world. It’s a place that I have some incredibly special memories at and I hope to create some more next season,” he added.
Sir James Anderson signs for Surrey in the 2027 season to play County Championship cricket. 😋
🤎 | #SurreyCricket https://t.co/n7RlAreFie
— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) November 12, 2026
Anderson, 44, became available after Lancashire decided not to renew his contract for next season. He had spent a quarter of a century at Old Trafford and attracted interest from several counties afterwards. Surrey have moved beyond initial enquiries and have offered him a contract.
The departure from Lancashire came as a blow to Anderson. He had been considering retirement and was shocked by the news, but he now looks inclined to carry on. Surrey have the financial flexibility to make the move work, with the club not generally using its full salary-cap allowance because of the number of centrally contracted players on its books.
Nine Surrey players received central contracts from the ECB last month, including five seam bowlers – Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Matthew Fisher, Jamie Overton and Henry Crocombe.
There is also a sporting case for Anderson to choose The Oval. Surrey compete in Division One of the County Championship, while Lancashire were in Division Two last season. The move placed Anderson in a side with ambitions of winning the title at a Test ground. Surrey are still looking for a head coach after Gareth Batty departed for Chennai Super Kings. Batty had led the county to three consecutive Championship titles from 2022 to 2024.
Anderson took 50 wickets in 11 County Championship matches for Lancashire last season, averaging 17.68 and best figures of 5/66, and he was named the club’s Championship Player of the Year, despite Lancashire finishing second-bottom in Division Two.