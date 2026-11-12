James Anderson signs for Surrey after Lancashire snub

Former England international James Anderson was given a lifeline to continue his county career, with the pacer signing for Surrey for the 2027 season. “Sir James Anderson signs for Surrey in the 2027 season to play County Championship cricket,” Surrey said in a post on X.

“It’s an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can’t wait to start a new chapter in my career. Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be fighting for Championship titles and I’m excited to be a part of that. I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country,” Anderson said via press release.