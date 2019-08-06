James Anderson ruled out of second Ashes test due to calf injury

Toggle Menu
Anderson, who had struggled to be fit for the series opener against Australia at Edgbaston, pulled up injured on day one of the first test, which the hosts went on to lose by 251 runs.

He has now been ruled out of the next match, which starts at Lord’s on Aug. 14. (Reuters)

England fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the second Ashes test, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

He has now been ruled out of the next match, which starts at Lord’s on Aug. 14.

The ECB said that Anderson underwent an MRI scan this week and that it confirmed a calf issue.

“As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams,” it added. The ECB said Anderson’s chances of playing in the rest of the series would be reassessed on “an ongoing basis”.

