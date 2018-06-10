James Anderson ruled out of action for six weeks due to shoulder injury

James Anderson had turned out for his national side in both the Tests of the drawn series against Pakistan where he picked up 9 wickets. (Source: AP) James Anderson had turned out for his national side in both the Tests of the drawn series against Pakistan where he picked up 9 wickets. (Source: AP)

England seamer James Anderson has been ruled out of action for a span of six weeks to recuperate from a long-standing right shoulder injury. The decision taken by the English camp comes in a bid to keep the experienced pacer in good shape ahead of the crucial Test series against India which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.

Speaking on the decision England coach Trevor Bayliss said, “We have five Tests against India in a six-week period from 1 August, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers.”

“Jimmy has to manage the issue with his right shoulder, and we’ve been advised that the best way for him to prepare for the India series is to take a six-week break from cricket now, initially to rest it and then to work slowly back to cricket,” Bayliss explained.

“That six-week period covers Lancashire’s two Championship matches over the next three weeks. We will then monitor to see where Jimmy is at and ensuring he is ready for the India series,” he further added.

Former England captain Michael Atherton spoke to sky sports and gave his views where he said, “His shoulder is hanging off, basically, as he has bowled so much over the years. He was having real issues with his shoulder during the Ashes over the winter. He got through but Jimmy is no spring chicken these days and this problem isn’t going to go away. It is a case of managing him and his workload in order to extend his career.”

Previously, James Anderson had turned out for his national side in both the Tests of the drawn series against Pakistan where he picked up 9 wickets.

