Thursday, June 30, 2022
James Anderson replaces Overton in England team for India Test

James Anderson's duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match.

By: Reuters | Birmingham |
June 30, 2022 5:01:06 pm
The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England in the longest format of the game (File)

Veteran seamer James Anderson will replace Jamie Overton for England in the rescheduled fifth test against India at Edgbaston, the team said on Thursday.

Anderson, England’s record wicket-taker in test cricket, missed the third test against New Zealand with an ankle injury.

His duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match.

With Ben Foakes recovering from COVID-19, Kent’s Sam Billings was retained as the wicketkeeper for the match beginning on Friday.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year because of COVID-19 cases in the India camp before the final match at Old Trafford.

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
