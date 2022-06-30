James Anderson replaces Overton in England team for India Test

June 30, 2022 5:01:06 pm
Veteran seamer James Anderson will replace Jamie Overton for England in the rescheduled fifth test against India at Edgbaston, the team said on Thursday.
Anderson, England’s record wicket-taker in test cricket, missed the third test against New Zealand with an ankle injury.
His duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match.
With Ben Foakes recovering from COVID-19, Kent’s Sam Billings was retained as the wicketkeeper for the match beginning on Friday.
India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year because of COVID-19 cases in the India camp before the final match at Old Trafford.
England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
