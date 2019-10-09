James Anderson seeks Manchester City’s help in regaining fitness

England fast bowler James Anderson has swapped the cricket nets for the facilities at the training ground of Premier League champions Manchester City in a bid to recover from a calf injury, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

Anderson sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston. He was eventually ruled out of the five-match series that ended 2-2 as the visitors retained the urn.

England play New Zealand in two Tests in November and December but Anderson, the country’s leading wicket-taker with 575 Test wickets, is targeting a return when they tour South Africa for a four-Test series starting at the end of December.

“(Anderson) will be hoping to use the world-class facilities at the Etihad Campus with the England Cricket sports science team over the next two months leading into the South Africa tour which starts in December,” an ECB spokesman told Reuters.

The ECB said Anderson, 37, would be accompanied by England’s national lead for strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun, who will oversee the sessions.