Denied contract by Lancashire, James Anderson set to quit first-class cricket at 44

Fast bowling great James Anderson’s glittering cricketing career is nearing its end after Lancashire have decided against renewing his contract for the 2027 season. According to reports emerging from England, the 44-year-old seems to have played his last game, after being told by the County team about their decision to not offer him a contract for next season.

Anderson, took a record 704 Test wickets for England and this summer collected 50 wickets for Lancashire at an average of 17 in Division Two of the County Championship. However, at the conclusion of the season, according to Daily Mail, the club’s chief executive Richard Kanyon and director of cricket Paul Farbrace, communicated their decision to Anderson that his time is up at Lancashire. With Lancashire firm in their decision, the report suggest that Anderson would not seek to extend his first-class anywhere else and is set to make his decision public soon.