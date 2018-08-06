WATCH: James Anderson avoids injury after being struck by golf ball

James Anderson suffered a blow while playing golf. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson suffered a blow while playing golf. (Source: Reuters)

Fast bowlers are more used to dishing out chin music with balls rising up to their opponents and hitting flush on the face or helmets. So it would have come as a surprise for England seamer James Anderson when the golf ball he played came rapidly his way and unlike cricket, he had little time or option to fend off. When handling the bat, he somehow manages to dodge, dip, dive, duck and dodge most deliveries sent his way, on Monday he had no suck luck.

Out for golf with fellow England bowler Stuart Broad at the 27-hole Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire, Anderson’s miscued shot in the rough area rebounded off tree roots and caught him bang in the face.

With Broad filming from behind, Anderson swung hard trying to get the ball to fall back on the fairway but the outcome was significantly different.

Anderson later retweeted the clip by Broad and made light of the freak incident suggesting it had not put him off golf and more importantly, he wasn’t down a tooth!

England’s players are enjoying some rest ahead of the second Test against India at Lord’s on Thursday. The hosts lead the five match series 1-0 after beating India by 31 runs in the first test.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App