Focus is to get better and try everything possible to play a role later in the series: James Anderson

England fast bowler James Anderson believes that he still has a part to play in the ongoing Ashes 2019 despite being ruled out of the second Test at Lord’s.

Anderson, who aggravated his calf injury in the first Test at Edgbaston, revealed that he is yet to get a date for his return but is looking forward to resuming his duties as soon as possible.

“It’s hard to say when I might play again but it won’t be for a while,” Anderson was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“My focus now is to get better and try everything possible to play a role later in the series. I’m sure there will come a point where other bowlers either get injured or need a rest.”

“I certainly have no intention of giving up. If I don’t play against Australia, then the winter tours to New Zealand and South Africa are the next target,” he added.

Earlier, Anderson faced a lot of criticism by former England greats after he could bowl just four overs in Birmingham.

“I put the blame at Anderson’s door. He wasn’t fit,” former England pacer Darren Gough was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“He wanted to play against Ireland because he is chasing 600 wickets. That pull is there and he’s not far away.”

“He’s been an absolute great bowler and still is but he is getting older and is coming back from a calf strain. He was rushed back to try and play against Ireland and obviously wasn’t fit so they gave him another week.

“No fitness test in between has him playing. He goes from bowling a few balls in the net to an Ashes Test. The intensity with an Ashes Test means you lift your normal game by five or 10 percent and it’s gone. That’s one of, if not the biggest reason we have lost this game,” he added.