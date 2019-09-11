England’s James Anderson considering vegan diet to prolong his career

England paceman James Anderson hopes to overcome a calf problem that forced him out of the Ashes series and will aim to return for their tours of New Zealand and South Africa later this year.

The 37-year-old sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Test at Edgbaston before being ruled out of the five-match series.

“I’m just about getting over the disappointment … looking ahead to what I can do in the future,” England’s top Test wicket-taker with 575 victims told Sky Sports.

“I’m definitely hungry and keen to keep playing for England. This summer I have been bowling as well as I ever have. I bowled quite a lot for Lancashire at the start of the season and was in really good form before I got injured at an annoying time.”

Anderson is targeting a comeback in November during the two-match Test series in New Zealand, but said he was prepared to wait until the four-Test tour of South Africa in December and January.

“I never like looking too far ahead, I just want to get my calf sorted and look to the next series to see if I can get myself fit for New Zealand and if not, then South Africa,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he was also considering a vegan diet to prolong his career.

“I’m open-minded … I’m going to try and investigate every possible avenue of what I need to do at my age to keep myself in good shape,” he added to British media.

England failed to regain the Ashes and trail Australia 2-1 heading into the final Test starting at The Oval on Thursday.