Toggle Menu
England quick James Anderson suffers calf injury ahead of Ashes 2019https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/james-anderson-calf-injury-ashes-2019-5819597/

England quick James Anderson suffers calf injury ahead of Ashes 2019

James left the field during a County Championship match against Durham after he felt tightness in his right calf and underwent an MRI scan on Friday which confirmed a muscle tear.

James Anderson suffers injury ahead of Ashes 2019 (Source: Reuters)

England fast bowler James Anderson suffered a calf muscle tear last Tuesday while playing for county side Lancashire and he will be reassessed ahead of the first Ashes test match against Australia on Aug. 1, the country’s cricket board (ECB) has said.

Anderson, 36, left the field during a County Championship match against Durham after he felt tightness in his right calf and underwent an MRI scan on Friday which confirmed a muscle tear.

“The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low-grade calf muscle tear,” the ECB said in a statement.

“As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

Advertising

“Anderson will miss Lancashire’s next two Championship matches against Northants and Sussex.”

The ECB said they would reassess his injury before England’s one-off test against Ireland at Lord’s, which begins on July 24, before making a call on whether he would be fit to play Australia in the first test at Edgbaston.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Australia are the holders of the Ashes after winning the series 4-0 at home in 2017-18.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: World Cup winning captain turns 38
2 BCCI ethics officer says no rethink on conflict of commentators
3 Shankar Basu may not go for India’s tour of West Indies, Sohum Desai to be new trainer