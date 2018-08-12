James Anderson brings up 100 wickets at Lord’s

James Anderson picked his 100th Test wicket at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson picked his 100th Test wicket at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters)

England fast bowler James Anderson scalped his 100th Test wicket at Lord’s when he sent India opener Murali Vijay packing in the second innings of the second match of the series. Trailing by 289 runs, India had a dismal start to the second innings as they lost openers Vijay and KL Rahul early in the proceedings. The England fast bowler bowled an inswinging delivery to Vijay that hit the inside edge of the right-hander’s bat and went to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

With this, Anderson became only the second bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan to pick 100 wickets at one single venue. Muralitharan achieved the feat thrice as he has 166 wickets at SSC, 117 at Jandy and 111 at Galle. Vijay scored a pair in this match while KL Rahul who was later trapped in front of the stumps by Anderson got out for 10.

100 wickets at lords! Pretty good achievement! Hats off James Anderson! #afewmoretocome — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) 12 August 2018

This is how he got his 100th Test wicket at Lord’s.

Murali Vijay departs for a duck. James Anderson, you beauty! India’s batting nightmare continues. #ENGvIND #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/kN3LzZtIou — Axiom (@1stAxiom) 12 August 2018

Anderson produced a good performance in the first innings too after he bagged a fifer. His dismissals included the likes of Vijay, Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. India trail the five-match series 0-1 as they lost the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs.

