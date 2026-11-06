James Anderson attracts Surrey interest after Lancashire end 25-year association

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James Anderson could continue his county career at Surrey after the club made an approach to sign the veteran fast bowler for next season. Discussions are underway, and Surrey hope to sign England’s leading Test wicket-taker.
Anderson, 44, became available after Lancashire decided not to renew his contract for next season. He had spent a quarter of a century at Old Trafford and attracted interest from several counties afterwards. Surrey have moved beyond initial enquiries and have offered him a contract.
The departure from Lancashire came as a blow to Anderson. He had been considering retirement and was shocked by the news, but he now looks inclined to carry on. Surrey have the financial flexibility to make the move work, with the club not generally using its full salary-cap allowance because of the number of centrally contracted players on its books.
Nine Surrey players received central contracts from the ECB last month, including five seam bowlers – Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Matthew Fisher, Jamie Overton and Henry Crocombe.
There is also a sporting case for Anderson to choose The Oval. Surrey compete in Division One of the County Championship, while Lancashire were in Division Two last season. A move would place Anderson in a side with ambitions of winning the title at a Test ground. Surrey are still looking for a head coach after Gareth Batty departed for Chennai Super Kings. Batty had led the county to three consecutive Championship titles from 2022 to 2024.
Nottinghamshire are another club keeping track of developments as they seek an experienced fast bowler. However, their leading target is believed to be Sussex’s Ollie Robinson. He has been allowed to speak to other counties, and any move would involve a transfer payment because a year remains on his contract. Anderson has already dismissed the prospect of joining Yorkshire, saying recently that he could not see himself making that switch.
Anderson took 50 wickets in 11 County Championship matches for Lancashire last season, averaging 17.68 and best figures of 5/66, and he was named the club’s Championship Player of the Year, despite Lancashire finishing second-bottom in Division Two.