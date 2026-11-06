James Anderson attracts Surrey interest after Lancashire end 25-year association

James Anderson could continue his county career at Surrey after the club made an approach to sign the veteran fast bowler for next season. Discussions are underway, and Surrey hope to sign England’s leading Test wicket-taker.

Anderson, 44, became available after Lancashire decided not to renew his contract for next season. He had spent a quarter of a century at Old Trafford and attracted interest from several counties afterwards. Surrey have moved beyond initial enquiries and have offered him a contract.

The departure from Lancashire came as a blow to Anderson. He had been considering retirement and was shocked by the news, but he now looks inclined to carry on. Surrey have the financial flexibility to make the move work, with the club not generally using its full salary-cap allowance because of the number of centrally contracted players on its books.