Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Congrats on the 600th Jimmy: Cricket’s best hail James Anderson’s historic feat

James Anderson became the first seam bowler to complete 600 Test wickets.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 25, 2020 11:05:36 pm
James Anderson, Jimmy Anderson, Anderson 600 wickets, Jimmy Anderson test wickets, england vs pakistan, eng vs pak, cricket news, sports newsJames Anderson becomes the first English bowler to take 600 test wickets. (AP)

James Anderson became the first seam bowler to complete 600 Test wickets, reaching the milestone in a gloomy last session of a rain-hit final day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Azhar Ali was Anderson’s 600th victim as he was caught at slip by Joe Root with a ball that zipped off the pitch with a little more bounce to catch the edge. His dismissal left Pakistan hanging at 109/3, while trailing by over 200 runs.

From India captain Virat Kohli to former legends of the game, cricket’s best hailed Anderson’s feat. Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath, whom Anderson went pas to become the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Tests, was among the first to react and said: “Absolutely incredible, I’m a big fan of Jimmy’s. Just the fact he’s still playing now, in his 156th Test match, which in itself is just incredible.”

Here are the best reactions:

Anderson’s first Test victim was Zimbabwe batsman Mark Vermeulen at Lords in May 2003 as he picked up 5-73 on debut, and it took him 156 matches to reach 600.

