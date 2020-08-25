Congrats on the 600th Jimmy: Cricket’s best hail James Anderson’s historic feat

James Anderson becomes the first English bowler to take 600 test wickets. (AP)

James Anderson became the first seam bowler to complete 600 Test wickets, reaching the milestone in a gloomy last session of a rain-hit final day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Azhar Ali was Anderson’s 600th victim as he was caught at slip by Joe Root with a ball that zipped off the pitch with a little more bounce to catch the edge. His dismissal left Pakistan hanging at 109/3, while trailing by over 200 runs.

From India captain Virat Kohli to former legends of the game, cricket’s best hailed Anderson’s feat. Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath, whom Anderson went pas to become the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Tests, was among the first to react and said: “Absolutely incredible, I’m a big fan of Jimmy’s. Just the fact he’s still playing now, in his 156th Test match, which in itself is just incredible.”

Here are the best reactions:

Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I’ve faced. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2020

Congrats on the 600th Jimmy – Aweosme effort buddy 👍 pic.twitter.com/VWflgISbKv — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 Astonishing feat…onwards to 700! 😉 #600 — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) August 25, 2020

Incredible 600 by @jimmy9 . What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate. #JamesAnderson #600TestWickets #England pic.twitter.com/dVFMqPvuwA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 25, 2020

Champion bowler James Anderson! Congrats on reaching the first-ever 600 wickets for a fast bowler.. hard work, passion and never-day-die approach have been the hallmark of your career.. doyen of fast bowlers, best wishes for the rest of your career @jimmy9 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club 👍🏼 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2020

What a moment for @jimmy9! Congratulations 🐐 — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 25, 2020

"I played at Burnley and he was doing the scoreboard!"@ShaneWarne urges everyone to raise a glass to @jimmy9 after he took his 600th Test wicket – he's come a long way since hanging numbers on the board all those years go! 📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/oUB1mQaiJm pic.twitter.com/3cL9w5SXfp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 25, 2020 Congratulations from the Clarets to one of their own as @jimmy9 takes his 600th Test wicket for @englandcricket – the first pace bowler in the history of the game to reach the landmark. Another Burnley legend 🏏👏 pic.twitter.com/NZ2vV0iLA9 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 25, 2020

Finally he does it! 🏏 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Jimmy Anderson 🔥 #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/A5QG6rIuPg — James Lewer (@james_lewer) August 25, 2020

Anderson’s first Test victim was Zimbabwe batsman Mark Vermeulen at Lords in May 2003 as he picked up 5-73 on debut, and it took him 156 matches to reach 600.

