Ramnaresh Sarwan had nothing to do with Chris Gayle’s snub: Jamaica Tallawahs

Chris Gayle had slammed former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan for his exit from Jamaica Tallawahs. (Reuters) Chris Gayle had slammed former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan for his exit from Jamaica Tallawahs. (Reuters)

Days after Windies cricketer Chris Gayle slammed former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan for his pre-mature exit from Jamaica Tallawahs, the franchise on Thursday issued a statement in this regard, stating that the latter had no role in it.

The club stated it was only due to business and cricketing reasons, Gayle was snubbed from the side for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 season. The left-handed batsman had signed a three-year contract with the franchise last year but he will feature for St Lucia in the coming season.

“Gayle gave several reasons for the decision that was made not retain him in the Tallawahs. However, the truth is that this decision was made collectively by the Ownership and Management team which did not include Ramnaresh Sarwan and based purely on business and cricketing reasoning. Further, the Ownership and Management of the Tallawahs have no political affiliation with any political organization in any country of the Caribbean, the franchise said in a statement.

Tallawahs also mentioned that the decision was taken by keeping the team’s performance into consideration. In the previous edition, Tallawahs could only manage two wins out of the 10 matches and stood last in the points table.

“The Tallawahs had a very disappointing season in CPL 2019 where the team finished last in the tournament. The Ownership and Management team has exercised its rights in the selection of players for CPL 2020 for the betterment of the team,” the statement further read.

Gayle had earlier lashed out at Sarwan calling him “worse than coronavirus.”

“So someone has to be in the ears telling him to get rid of Gayle. Sarwan, you are worse than Coronavirus right now. What transpired with the Tallawahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are still stabbing people in the back,” Gayle was heard saying in the video.

Gayle’s teammate at Tallawahs Andre Russell also echoed similar views, calling it the “weirdest team he has played for.”

“This is the weirdest franchise that I have ever played in. And when I mean weird, people that are supposed to reach out to you as an individual, and I am not just a normal player in the Jamaica Tallawahs team – I was once a leader,” Russell said on an Instagram Live session.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd