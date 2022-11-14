scorecardresearch
Jalti pe tel daalna, tweet pe tweet karna, just don’t do it man: Wasim Akram says without taking Shami’s name

Pakistan cricket experts Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Misbah ul Haq and Shoaib Malik counselled current and ex cricketers to control themselves.

"The statements and tweets we make they should be positive towards each other. Bajay ke hum jalti pe tel daale (Don't rub salt on wounds). That's very important," Wasim Akram said.

Following Pakistan’s defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Indian bowler Mohammed Shami had quote tweeted Shoaib Akhtar’s heartbreak emoji expressing tweet with the response, “Sorry brother. It’s call karma.”

Now, without explicitly taking anyone’s names, Pakistan cricket experts Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Misbah ul Haq and Shoaib Malik counselled current and ex cricketers to control themselves.

“As ex-cricketers or as a present cricketer sitting here, our job is to maintain harmony and spread friendship between nations. The statements and tweets we make they should be positive towards each other. Bajay ke hum jalti pe tel daale (Don’t rub salt on wounds). That’s very important,” Akram said to A Sports.

“Our job is to spread love among people. We should try to be neutral. Early on in the show, when the World Cup started, I said Indians are patriotic about their country and I am fine with that. And we are patriotic about our country. Just leave it at that. Instead of woh jalti pe tel daalna, tweet pe tweet karna, just don’t do it man,” he added.

“Last year, I made a small mistake and I publicly apologised for it here on the show. Everyone has a phone in his/her hands. Anyone can write anything. All you can do is just request people. I think they (ex-cricketers nd present cricketers) should be careful. You play against each other and you are friends as well and then if you wage wars with comments, I don’t think overall the impact will be good,” Waqar Younis said.

Shoaib Malik kept it short and sweet, saying,” Don’t get influenced by others. Do what your heart says.”

Misbah ul Haq said, “If you are doing these things for social media likes, then you should not do it. Cricketers, whether they are from India, Pakistan or from any other nation, basically it’s a family. We should respect each other. We should put forward our opinion respectfully. We shouldn’t give statements to become famous, just for the sake of it. We have a huge responsibility.

