Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena puts Kerala on cusp of victory

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena took six wickets (6/75) in Chhattisgarh’s second innings to finish with a match-haul of 11/123 at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, after dismissing Chhattisgarh for 287, will chase 126 for a victory on Day 4. For Chhattisgarh, captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 152.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 287 in 89.4 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 152; Jalaj Saxena 6/75) vs Kerala 311.

Bengal rout Nagaland

Debutant Karan Lal bagged five wickets as Bengal defeated Nagaland by an innings & 161 runs. Spin trio of Karan (5-47), Shahbaz Ahmed (3-38) and Pradipta Pramanik (2-24) bowled superbly to bundle out Nagaland for just 123 in their second innings on Day 3 and bag seven points.

Brief scores: Nagaland 166 & 123 (Karan Lal 5/47, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/38) lost to Bengal 450/4 decl.

Panchal slams 257

Opener Priyank Panchal scored an unbeaten 257 to help Gujarat take a massive 292-run first innings lead against Chandigarh. Panchal put on a mammoth 307-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket with MA Hingrajia (151 not out) to put Chandigarh on the mat.

Brief scores: Chandigarh 304 in 116 overs & 46/2 vs Gujarat 596/4 decl (Priyank Panchal 257 (22 fours 2 sixes), MA Hingrajia 151 n.o, Priyesh Patel 62, Bhagmender Lather 3/147).

J&K stun Vidarbha

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq (8/18) bowled Jammu & Kashmir to a 39-run win over Vidharbha. Chasing 141 to win, the hosts was shot out for 101 with Mushtaq running through the Vidharbha batting line-up as they collapsed from 40 for 2 in the 16th over to 101 in 34 overs.

Brief scores: Jammu and Kashmir 191 & 221 (Shubham Khajuria 109, Akshay Wakhare 4/50, Aditya Sarwate 3/45) beat Vidarbha 272 & and 101 (Atharva Taide 42, Abid Musthaq 8/18).

Karnataka on top vs Goa

Karnataka looked set to secure a big first innings lead against Goa despite a fighting effort from the home team’s batters. At stumps, Goa were 321 for 8 with captain Darshan Mishal batting on 66 not out after Karnataka piled up 603 for 7 declared.

Brief scores: Karnataka 603/7 decla vs Goa 321/8 in 109 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 87, Darshan Mishal 66 batting, Siddhesh Lad 63, K Gowtham 3/109).

Hanuma key for Andhra

Andhra will be banking on Hanuma Vihari on the final day to steer them to victory as they finished Day 3 at 100/4 against Maharashtra. They need 140 more runs to win on Day 4. Chasing 240 for the win, Andhra were reduced to 30/3 before Vihari rescued the side with a handy knock.

Brief scores: Maharashtra: 200 & 250 in 81.1 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Nitish Reddy 3/66) vs Andhra 211 & 100/4 (Hanuma Vihari 36 batting)

Tanmay keeps Hyderabad in hunt

The Hyderabad vs Assam match is evenly-poised. Hyderabad need 22 runs to win but they have only one wicket in hand. Their last hope is on skipper Tanmay Agarwal, who is batting on 123.

Brief scores: Assam 205 & 252; Hyderabad 208 & 228/9 (Tanmay Agarwal 123 batting; Riyan Parag 3/90)

MP in control vs Railways

Kumar Kartikeya (5/54) and Saransh Jain (4/82) shared nine wickets between them as Madhya Pradesh bowled out Railways for 195 runs in their second essay. The defending champions need 179 runs with 10 wickets in hand on Day 4.

Brief scores: Railways: 274 & 195 (Shivam Chaudhary 53; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 5/54, Saransh Jain 4/82) vs Madhya Pradesh 255 all out & 36/0.

Baroda need 115 runs to win

18 wickets fell on Day 3 as Baroda need 115 runs with six wickets in hand on Frirday to secure a win against Uttar Pradesh.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 258 & 177 (Dhruv Jurel 50; Ninad Rathva 5/56) vs Baroda 249 & 72/4 (Saurabh Kumar 2/29).