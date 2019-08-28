Jalaj Saxena reaches rare all-round record in domestic cricket

Jalaj Saxena, the all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, has reached a rare landmark in Indian domestic cricket. Playing in the Duleep Trophy, Saxena became one of 19 Indian cricketers in history to have scored more than 6000 runs and take more than 300 wickets in first class cricket. Since the turn of the century, there have only been two other Indians who have achieved this feat – Sairaj Bahutule and Sanjay Bangar.

The other illustrious names in this list are CK Nayudu, Lala Amarnath, Vijay Hazare, Vinoo Mankad, Chandu Sarwate, Polly Umrigar, Bapu Nadkarni, Chandu Borde, ML Jaisimha, Saleem Durrani, S Venkataraghavan, S Abid Ali, Madan Lal, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and Manoj Prabhakar.

Notably, all the other 18 players who have reached this landmark have played for India. Saxena, the 19th and latest entrant in this list, is the only one to never have turned out for the national team.

Saxena, who moved to the Kerala Ranji side from Madhya Pradesh in 2016/17, is now 32 years old. He has been called up to India-A sides and been called up to play in the Duleep Trophy over the years but has never managed to make the jump into contention for the national team.

Saxena now has 305 wickets and 6044 runs to his name in first class cricket. He is also the only Indian to hit a century and take an eight-wicket innings-haul in the same match twice. He has been part of three teams in the IPL over the years, without making too much of an impact anywhere – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and presently Delhi Capitals.