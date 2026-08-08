Jaiswal falls for two-ball duck as left-arm pace struggle continues in SL warm-up

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a two-ball duck during the three-day practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Ground in Colombo.

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Opening the batting alongside KL Rahul on day two of the fixture after the SLC XI declared on their overnight score of 363 for eight, Jaiswal was dismissed caught at gully off the second delivery of the innings from left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando. Offering no feet movement to the delivery well outside the off-stump channel, Jaiswal flailed his bat wide from his body to offer a simple catch.