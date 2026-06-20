Jaiswal’s ton powers India to 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, seals 18th ODI clean sweep

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
A blazing century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, complemented by a polished 79 from skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Chepauk on Sunday, sealing a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series.
Jaiswal and Rohit set the tone with a commanding opening stand, their attacking intent making light work of the chase. Jaiswal was the aggressor from the outset, unfurling three boundaries in the first over. The elegant left-hander raced to his half-century in just 39 balls, propelling India past 100 within 13 overs.
Rohit, in contrast, took his time before accelerating. He managed his first 10 runs from 17 deliveries, but quickly found his rhythm, dispatching Zia Ur Rahman for a four in the sixth over, followed by a four and a six in the eighth. He then took a liking to Rashid Khan, sweeping him for four to bring up his 47-ball fifty, and later collected back-to-back boundaries and a maximum off the Afghan spinner.
Just as Rohit seemed poised for a long-awaited century, he holed out to deep mid-wicket for 79 off 69, falling to Mohammad Nabi while attempting an aggressive aerial shot.
India comfortably chased down the 219-run target in 28.4 overs, completing a dominant clean sweep after convincing wins in Dharamsala and Lucknow. This also marked India’s 18th clean sweep in an ODI bilateral series.
India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in 1982/83.
India beat New Zealand 4-0 in 1988/89.
India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in 1992/93.
India beat England 5-0 in 2008/09.
India beat New Zealand 5-0 in 2010/11.
India beat England 5-0 in 2011/12.
India beat Zimbabwe 5-0 in 2013.
India beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in 2014/15.
India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in 2015.
India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in 2016.
India beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in 2017.
India beat West Indies 3-0 in 2021/22.
India beat West Indies 3-0 in 2022.
India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in 2022.
India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in 2022/23.
India beat New Zealand 3-0 in 2022/23.
India beat England 5-0 in 2024/25.
India beat Afghanistan 3-0 in 2026.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.