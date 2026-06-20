Jaiswal’s ton powers India to 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, seals 18th ODI clean sweep

A blazing century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, complemented by a polished 79 from skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Chepauk on Sunday, sealing a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series.

Jaiswal and Rohit set the tone with a commanding opening stand, their attacking intent making light work of the chase. Jaiswal was the aggressor from the outset, unfurling three boundaries in the first over. The elegant left-hander raced to his half-century in just 39 balls, propelling India past 100 within 13 overs.

Rohit, in contrast, took his time before accelerating. He managed his first 10 runs from 17 deliveries, but quickly found his rhythm, dispatching Zia Ur Rahman for a four in the sixth over, followed by a four and a six in the eighth. He then took a liking to Rashid Khan, sweeping him for four to bring up his 47-ball fifty, and later collected back-to-back boundaries and a maximum off the Afghan spinner.