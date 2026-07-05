Jaffer points out flaw in Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling: ‘He bowls at almost 100 km/h…’

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India was in control of the game against England till Ravi Bishnoi came into the attack in the 17th over of the innings. The leg-spinner bowled a couple of backfoot noballs and ended up conceding 29 runs in a single over, which changed the momentum in the game. England came back into the contest and eventually won an improbable game by four wickets.
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said Bishnoi can be picked easily, he bowls quickly, and his leg-spinner doesn’t turn a great deal.
“I mean, I feel that once batters get used to Ravi Bishnoi, it becomes easier to face him. He bowls at almost 100 km/h, and at that pace, his leg-spin doesn’t turn a great deal. Most of the time, it’s either a topspinner or he’s trying something different, but eventually there’s a certain pace to his bowling. He also bowls the googly, but it seems that batters have started to figure out how to play him,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.
“We saw this in the IPL as well. Rajasthan Royals didn’t play him much. They gave him opportunities in the initial matches, and he did reasonably well, but after that they left him out and played Yash Raj Punja instead. So, I think Ravi Bishnoi needs to make a few changes to his game if he wants to remain successful. Otherwise, if he continues to bowl at the same pace and batters get accustomed to him, it becomes quite easy for them to face him,” he added.
Jaffer also listed the leg-spinners India can consider from domestic cricket.
“Looking at the IPL, India has plenty of bowling options. Kuldeep Yadav isn’t part of this team. We also saw Shivang Kumar perform well for Sunrisers, so there are alternatives available. It’s not as if India doesn’t have options,” Jaffer said.
“I think the selectors have picked Ravi Bishnoi with the next World Cup in mind. You back young players and give them opportunities to see whether they can succeed at ICC events and whether you can build your team around them. Ultimately, the selectors will take that call. Ravi Bishnoi is a good bowler, but I feel he needs to add a bit more variety to his bowling,” he concluded.
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