Jaffer points out flaw in Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling: ‘He bowls at almost 100 km/h…’

Ravi Bishnoi of India bowls during the 2nd T20 International match between England and India at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England on July 4, 2026. (Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for BCCI)

India was in control of the game against England till Ravi Bishnoi came into the attack in the 17th over of the innings. The leg-spinner bowled a couple of backfoot noballs and ended up conceding 29 runs in a single over, which changed the momentum in the game. England came back into the contest and eventually won an improbable game by four wickets.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said Bishnoi can be picked easily, he bowls quickly, and his leg-spinner doesn’t turn a great deal.

“I mean, I feel that once batters get used to Ravi Bishnoi, it becomes easier to face him. He bowls at almost 100 km/h, and at that pace, his leg-spin doesn’t turn a great deal. Most of the time, it’s either a topspinner or he’s trying something different, but eventually there’s a certain pace to his bowling. He also bowls the googly, but it seems that batters have started to figure out how to play him,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.