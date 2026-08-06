Jadeja knows how to use his experience: Deep Dasgupta

The last time India was in Sri Lanka was in 2017, when the visitors whitewashed the hosts 3-0. However, there have been many changes in the team since then, and former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta mentioned the value of veteran cricketer Ravindra Jadeja guiding the youngsters on bowling the right line, length, and pace variation.

“If we talk about experience, this is the first Test series for many players in Sri Lanka. I think Jadeja is a player who has played there before. Even on spin-friendly pitches, it’s not like you come and hit the ball and get a wicket. Instead, to excel there, there is a need to vary pace, line and length,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.