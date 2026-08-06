Jadeja knows how to use his experience: Deep Dasgupta

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The last time India was in Sri Lanka was in 2017, when the visitors whitewashed the hosts 3-0. However, there have been many changes in the team since then, and former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta mentioned the value of veteran cricketer Ravindra Jadeja guiding the youngsters on bowling the right line, length, and pace variation.
“If we talk about experience, this is the first Test series for many players in Sri Lanka. I think Jadeja is a player who has played there before. Even on spin-friendly pitches, it’s not like you come and hit the ball and get a wicket. Instead, to excel there, there is a need to vary pace, line and length,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.
“Like we have seen in fast bowling, if you see a green pitch, a lot of the guys get carried away and bowl short balls. There is lateral movement, but the batter doesn’t get out. Even on spin-friendly pitches, it’s an art to know the right line and length to bowl, which then offers turn,” he added.
“Jadeja knows how to use his experience. He has played on pitches like this before, and in Sri Lanka as well. I think it will be important for him to share his experience and pass it on to the other new and young players,” said Dasgupta on his YouTube channel on Thursday.
Deep Dasgupta speaking about Kuldeep said: “He played five matches for Yorkshire. You can’t bowl more than 10 overs in a county 50-over game. But he played a lot of back-to-back matches. I think he played five matches in two weeks. I think he bowled a lot. His performance was good.
“I think he has 10 (nine) wickets in five matches and he didn’t concede too many runs. I think he bowled a lot and must be a little tired. That’s why they are giving him a break. We all know that batting is very important. I’m sure you’ll see him bowling after a couple of days, but it is good,” he added.
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