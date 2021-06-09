‘Jadeja doesn’t know English’: Sanjay Manjrekar in troubled waters after Twitter user posts alleged chat

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has found himself in another controversy. This time, a Twitter user has shared screenshots of an alleged conversation with Manjrekar in Twitter DMs where he writes that India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja does not know English.

In one of the screenshots the Twitter user, Soorya Narayan shared, Manjrekar writes that Jadeja did not even understand what he said, “Sad state you are in. Expecting me to worship players like you do… by the way I am not a fan. I am an analyst. And Jadeja doesn’t know English so he did not know the actual meaning of bits and pieces. And surely somebody spelt verbal diarrhoea for him.”

Manjrekar criticised Jadeja and called him a “bits and pieces” cricketer during World Cup 2019. Jadeja replied to the criticism on Twitter saying that the former cricketer has “verbal diarrhoea” and later on the field when he scored a crucial half-century against New Zealand in the semi-final. In a recent interview, Jadeja revealed that he was searching for the commentary box to direct his half-century celebrations towards.

So far, Manjrekar has neither confirmed or denied the authenticity of the controversial screenshots shared by the Twitter user.

Almost two years after the war of words with Jadeja, Manjrekar criticised another all-rounder in the team, Ravichandran Ashwin on the basis of his performance in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). countries. The right-time off-spinner replied to Manjrekar on Twitter with a hilarious meme.

“When people start talking about Ashwin as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo show ‘Runorder’.

“And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches,” added Manjrekar.

Ashwin is likely to feature in the Indian side as India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final starting June 18.