CSK contribute Rs 3 lakh, Krunal Pandya offers blank cheque towards treatment of Jacob Martin

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have contributed Rs 3 lakh towards the treatment of former India player Jacob Martin. It comes on the same day that Baroda player Krunal Pandya offered a blank cheque with the same goal. Martin is on life support at a Vadodara Hospital.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited transferred a sum of Rs three lakh towards the medical expenses of Martin,” K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said. “We got it touch with Baroda Cricket Association officials to understand his financial situation. We hope and pray for his speedy recovery,” Viswanathan added.

Martin, 46, who played 10 One-Day Internationals between 1999 and 2001, met with a road accident on December 28 and sustained injuries to his lungs and liver. He has been on ventilator ever since with approximate cost of treatment coming to Rs 70,000 per day. The Telegraph has reported that the former cricketer’s wife has sought the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) help. The board promptly sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for his treatment.

Sanjay Patel, former BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association functionary, has also extended a helping hand. “Once I came to know about the accident I tried to help Jacob’s family in every possible way. I have spoken to few well-wishers — including the Maharaja of Baroda Samarjitsinh Gaekwad who donated Rs 1 lakh — and accumulated around Rs 5 lakh for his treatment,” Patel said.

Krunal has left a blank cheque with Patel. “Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh,” Krunal told Patel, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Baroda Cricket Association have also chipped in with Rs 3 lakh towards the treatment and getting him up to his feet. Sourav Ganguly, under whose captaincy Martin debuted, has also offered his help. “Martin and I have been teammates and I remember him as a quiet, introvert-type of person. While praying for Martin’s speedy recovery, I’d like his family to know that they don’t stand alone,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Patel also received assurance of help from Team India coach Ravi Shastri, who is currently in New Zealand for the limited overs series. Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel have also come forward to help Martin’s family. “It’s overwhelming that Zaheer Khan, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Sourav and Ravi, among others, have come forward to extend a helping hand in this time of distress for Martin’s family,” Patel stated.