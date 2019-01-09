Jacob Martin undergoing treatment after accident, Yusuf Pathan wishes ‘speedy recovery’

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Wednesday posted a picture of former India cricketer Jacob Martin on Twitter revealing that Martin met with an accident and is currently undergoing treatment. He also wished him a speedy recovery adding that he will pray for his well being. As per reports, the accident occurred more than a week ago while Martin was on his two-wheeler.

Wish you a speedy recovery Jacob bhai and praying for your wellbeing. #getwellsoon pic.twitter.com/FDUNI74i3C — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) 9 January 2019

The 46-year-old, Martin had represented India in 10 ODIs between 1999 to 2001. He made his ODI debut against West Indies on September 11, 1999, in Toronto. During this period, the Gujarat based cricketer scored 158 runs at an average of 22.57.

He mainly played for Baroda and was partially associated with Railways in his first-class career. Martin played 138 first-class matches, in which he amassed 9192 runs at an average of 46.65. Martin announced his retirement from cricket towards the end of 2009.

Martin had also coached the Baroda team during the 2016-17 season.