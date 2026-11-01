Jacob Duffy on Virat Kohli: ‘He is obviously a megastar…’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Jacob Duffy heaped praise on Virat Kohli. The New Zealand seamer was awestruck by the star and called him a “religious” figure. As the Indian ODI team reached New Zealand, Duffy said he ran into Kohli in the gym.

“I got to see him [Kohli] yesterday. He was in the gym, obviously, so running into him there was cool, but he was awesome to me. Obviously, for such a religious figure, I guess you almost say, in India, he is obviously a megastar over there; for him to be so down-to-earth and sort of welcome all of us overseas guys in RCB was pretty cool, so very appreciative of him for that,” Duffy said while speaking to the media.