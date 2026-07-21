Jacob Bethell on Virat Kohli at RCB: ‘Off the field, he’s very chilled’

England batsman Jacob Bethell has described Virat Kohli as a ‘chilled out’ person off the field and a ‘massive leader’ within the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dressing room, throwing light on his ability to shift from being an ultra-competitive player on the field to being a normal person away from it.

“Away from cricket and off the field, he’s actually a very chilled individual. You know, great to talk to, great to spend time around. But it’s just that ability to then flip into that competitive nature in and around cricket or training.”

“His lifestyle is very… Everything is… All the arrows are pointed in high performance, in a way of high performance, right? So he gives himself the best chance. But, yeah, he’s an ultra-competitive person. He wasn’t captain, you know, when I was there, but he’s a massive leader within the team,” Bethell said on the “Super Over” podcast.