Watch | ‘Good to see’: Jacob Bethell reacts to Australia’s group stage exit at the T20 World Cup

England batter Jacob Bethell took a hilarious dig at Australia’s early exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup, saying that it was ‘good to see’ them being knocked out in the group stages of the competition.

The left-hander said that Australia never got ‘firing’ at any given point in the tournament and that led to their downfall and eventual exit in the league phase.

“It was good to see. They just didn’t seem like they got firing in the tournament. And in those group stage matches if you don’t hit the ground running, you’re in danger of that happening. So yeah, it was a shame for them,” Bethell told Test Match Special.