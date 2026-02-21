Watch | ‘Good to see’: Jacob Bethell reacts to Australia’s group stage exit at the T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
England batter Jacob Bethell took a hilarious dig at Australia’s early exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup, saying that it was ‘good to see’ them being knocked out in the group stages of the competition.
The left-hander said that Australia never got ‘firing’ at any given point in the tournament and that led to their downfall and eventual exit in the league phase.
“It was good to see. They just didn’t seem like they got firing in the tournament. And in those group stage matches if you don’t hit the ground running, you’re in danger of that happening. So yeah, it was a shame for them,” Bethell told Test Match Special.
Australia had begun their campaign strongly, defeating Ireland by 67 runs in Colombo on February 11. However, their form dipped in the next two Group B matches, where they were beaten by Zimbabwe by 23 runs and then suffered an eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka. Those back-to-back defeats left them in a precarious position in the standings.
Their hopes of progressing then depended on other results, particularly Zimbabwe’s remaining fixtures in the group. But when Zimbabwe’s game against Ireland in Kandy on February 17 was washed out due to rain, it effectively sealed Australia’s fate and ended their run in the competition.
Meanwhile, England progressed to the Super 8 stage after finishing second in Group C. The side started their campaign with a narrow four-run victory over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. England then stumbled in their second outing, losing to the West Indies at the same venue before beating Scotland and Italy to progress into the next round.
England will start their Super 8 campaign against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Sunday before meeting Pakistan at the same venue on February 24. Their final match of the stage will be against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 27.
