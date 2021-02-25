Jack & Joe put India in a spin: How the hosts collapsed like a pack of cards versus England

England found a glimmer of hope on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test after Jack Leach and Joe Root combined to end India’s innings for 145 with a lead of 33 runs at the Motera Stadium, recently renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Resuming on 99/3, India looked on course for a handy first-innings lead before Leach and Root wrecked them in the low-scoring, spin-dominated test which looks set for an early finish.

India lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs and collapsed at the stroke of tea with a slim first-innings lead of 33 runs. Root (5/8) claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, while Leach returned 4/54.

Rohit Sharma top-scored for the hosts with 66-run innings while only five India batsmen managing double digits in the low-scoring contest.

England selectors faced flak for going with four pacers and one spin-bowling option on a turning track. Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the selectors in a tweet, comparing the “selection for this series” with “premier league teams treat the early stages of the FA cup rounds”. But Root came off good for the visitors, as he proved his skills with the ball as well.

England have treated selection for this series like premier league teams treat the early stages of the FA Cup rounds … #INDvENG Against the best team in the world !!!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2021

Root (5/8) claimed his first five-wicket haul as he and Jack Leach (4/54) dragged England back into the contest. England had posted 112 in their first innings on Day 1.

Insane. All things considered, that might be the greatest spell of bowling in Test cricket history.

And he’s a batsman.

Take a bow, Skipper @root66 👏👏👏👏#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/PWFzkjqy6a — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

Leach trapped Ajinkya Rahane lbw with a skidding delivery and followed it by dismissing Rohit Sharma in the same fashion.

Third wicket for Jack Leach! He has trapped Ajinkya Rahane in front for just 7️⃣#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/0unCGUOHmI pic.twitter.com/WsOmifWIpX — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021

With the pitch offering a sharp turn, Root removed Rishabh Pant for one with his first delivery. 20 wickets fell in the first four sessions of the Day/Night Test as India wilted in 53.2 overs.

The four-Test match series is level at 1-1.