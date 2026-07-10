‘This is the transition phase’: Shreyas Iyer blames inexperience after India’s another T20I series loss

Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as India’s T20I captain was meant to herald a new era. Instead, it has turned into a reality check. On Thursday, India were handed a crushing nine-wicket defeat by England in the fourth T20I in Bristol, resulting in their second successive series loss under Iyer’s leadership and leaving the new skipper with more questions than answers.

An under-fire batting unit failed to impress once again, as England chased down 159 in just 13.5 overs with the loss of just one wicket. While Iyer top-scored with an unbeaten 80, the side looked a shadow of the team that recently won their second consecutive T20 World Cup title.

Iyer backed his side, saying the team is still in a transition phase and will make a lot of mistakes.

“See, this is the transition phase and we will be making a lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realise how important it is to adapt and have that awareness when you come in overseas conditions,” said the Indian captain after the loss.

“It’s important that you learn quickly from your mistakes so that the team also benefits eventually out of it. I’m sure there are quick learners in the team. They will assess themselves and get back stronger in the next game,” he added.

India managed just 158 for 7, as England cruised through the chase, demolishing the Indian bowling attack. This was India’s fourth loss in their last five games, with the Men in Blue still searching for their first win across the series against Ireland and England.

Analysing the game, Iyer said: “Again, it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn’t the perfect total on the board. Eventually, we saw how quickly they chased it down. When we came on to bowl, I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible. Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution.”

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‘Happy with my performance’

While pleased with his own innings, Iyer said personal performances mattered little without a victory. “Definitely happy with my performance, but if it’s not in a winning cause, it just goes to the side. Whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins,” he said.

After a shock clean-sweep in Ireland and now a series defeat to England, Iyer’s captaincy tenure has stumbled out of the blocks. The batting has been inconsistent, the bowling has lacked bite, and the team has struggled to find a settled combination.