‘I’ve stopped trying to make sense of it’: James Anderson on his England omission

Veteran England seamer James Anderson is still finding it hard to comprehend as to why he was omitted from the England Test squad for the West Indies series last month. With age not on his side, the selectors decided to give the youngsters a go but Anderson, 39, is determined to make a comeback and is preparing to start the new season with Lancashire.

“I’ve stopped trying to make sense of it and just put it to one side,” he said in a conversation with The Guardian.

“It was completely out of my control. I’ve got to focus on what I can control and that is bowling as well as I possibly can. Firstly that is here these next two months, try and take as many wickets as I possibly can and see what happens from there.

“Something like this, for me, is quite a big deal because it came out of the blue a little bit. I still feel like I’m bowling well. I was in the top 10 of the world rankings, so I feel like I’m doing a good job for the team. I feel like I’ve got a lot to offer, not just on the field but off it. I’ve really enjoyed working with the other bowlers that are coming through.

“After an Ashes defeat everything comes under scrutiny. There’s lots going on, people losing their jobs and stuff.

“I would have loved a sit-down, face-to-face, but obviously that’s not always possible in these situations. I would have loved more than a five-minute phone call, but again that’s not always possible.”

“It’s difficult because there is no one in those positions yet, there is an interim director of cricket and interim head coach. With stuff up in the air like that, I would expect to hear something once those positions are filled.”

When asked if he has heard anything from the England set-up, Anderson replied: “No.”