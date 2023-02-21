‘I’ve always said yes’: Matthew Hayden offers help to struggling Aussies in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has offered a helping hand to the struggling Aussies in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy where the hosts are lagging behind 0-2 in the four-match series.

Hayden’s response came after his former teammate Michael Clarke joined calls for Hayden to be brought into the Aussie support staff. “Look at the staff. Are we getting enough help here? Do we need some more advice, guidance?” Clarke told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast show.

“Something so simple. You’ve got Matthew Hayden in India at the moment commentating and Mark Waugh as well. They’re at the ground. So it’d be a no-brainer to go to someone like Matthew Hayden, who is a massive sweeper. He’s probably the only Australian batsman that has had success sweeping in India.

Hayden, who is in India for his commentary commitments with Star Sports, has told Sydney Morning Herald that he is ready to help the Pat Cummins-led boys in sharing tips about dealing with the Indian spin attack.”One hundred per cent, at any time of the day or night, it is a given that myself – and I’m sure I speak for anyone else that I represent that would have that kind of influence – would 100 per cent be in,” he said.

“Any time I have been asked to do anything I’ve always said yes at any time of day.”

Hayden came of age in the epic 2001 tour when the left-hander averaged 110, and was also part of the 2004 Adam Gilchrist-led team – the only Australia side to win a Test series here since 1969.

Talking about sharing his experience, Hayden said he would “definitely not” charge Cricket Australia for his time but wanted the governing body to give current players access to the previous generation.

Backing the team’s coach Andrew McDonald, Hayden also said, “It’s not possible because a week before we came over here everyone was screaming bloody murder about their superstars not playing the Big Bash League – and yet they’ve got a Test match nine days later.

“This is where I really don’t envy the role of Andrew McDonald. He has to work out what is the priority in terms of his playing group of which he has zero per cent control over a two-month period because of IPL.

“Part of that tenure would be, ‘what do we want to win fellas?’ Because if it’s India we know what it takes to win there.”