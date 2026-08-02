‘I’ve admired him from afar’: Joe Root heaps praise on former CSK Head Coach

Joe Root’s end as England’s captain was rather tame; he won only one game out of seventeen, which included an Ashes defeat in the 2020/21 series. The veteran had to take up the captaincy again in Cardiff against New Zealand in the second Test amid Ben Stokes’ night brawl incident.

However, things changed after the series defeat against New Zealand. Stokes has announced his retirement, and Brendon McCullum was axed as the Test match coach. Elsewhere in India, Chennai Super Kings parted ways with Stephen Fleming, and England turned to another Kiwi for the red-ball job, and Root has been re-appointed as the England skipper for a second stint.