‘It’s the perfect day to move on’: What Yuvraj Singh said while announcing his retirement

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket Monday. Here are the highlights of what he said at a press conference to announce the decision,

On retirement

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

“I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket,” Singh said.

Singh thanked fellow players, family and friends for their support through his career.

“It was a love-hate relationship with this game. I can’t explain what it really means to me. This game taught me to fight. I have failed more times than I succeeded and I will never give up,” he said.

“I think it’s the perfect day to move on,” he said. “This has been a wonderful journey and see you on the other side.”

The biggest high of his career and his one regret

Singh said that the biggest high of his career was winning the 2011 World Cup

“To be a part of history that was made after 28 years, what more could I ask for,” Singh said.

Singh said that his only regret was his performance in Test matches.

On not playing IPL any more

“If I had got to play in the last IPL, which we won, that would have been an ideal send-off, but that was not to be,” Singh said.

He said he had decided a year ago that he would be playing his last edition of the IPL this year.

On playing other T20 leagues

“I would definitely want to play more cricket,” he said, adding that he was open to playing in other T20 leagues.

Singh said he would like to “go and have fun” in other T20 leagues and was hopeful of getting permission from the Indian cricket board. Singh said that he would have a word with the Indian cricket board after the announcement.

On future plans

“I will enjoy for two-three years. Don’t put me in coaching yet. I would like to come back and give something back to cricket. Hopefully will do some work with the younger generation,” he said.

“Want to dedicate my life to improve society – whether through cancer detection or cricket,” Singh said.

On the best captains he played under

“Sourav Ganguly, the captain I made my debut against, I got a lot of support from. We won a lot of trophies with MS DShoni so these two captains played a big role,” he said.

When asked about the two captains he said, “(Ganguly) He was very authoritive when he wanted players to build a team…MS Dhoni was very composed under pressure and had a very good mind behind the stumps how the game was going. Very special captains both of them.”

On who should play him in his biopic

“I think I should play myself in my biopic,” Singh said. He also said he planned to come out with an autobiography but has no plans on a biopic just yet.

When asked if he had made his peace with the sport, Singh said, “I think I made a lot of peace with the sport. When I speak about my life again…I will definitely make my peace with it,”

On advice for youngsters

Singh said that youngsters were more focussed on the T20 format thanks to the money they were making playing in tournaments like the IPL.

“I think they really need to focus on 4-day cricket and playing test cricket for India” Singh said.