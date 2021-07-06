“It’s still this kit?”: Stuart Broad asks James Anderson as ECB identify a new squad for Pakistan series

Anderson and Broad have not played an ODI for more than five years (Reuters File Photo)

England’s frontline Test bowler Stuart Broad has hinted at a return to white-ball cricket after three England players and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19. As England Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said that “Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad” led by fit-again Ben Stokes, Broad tagged Jimmy Anderson in a tweet and wrote, “It’s still this kit, right?!”

England recently played against Sri Lanka in a three-match each T20I and ODI series. As ECB is set to announce the ODI squad against Pakistan later in the day, Anderson replied to Broad’s banter using a GIF from popular American sitcom Friends. The subtitle of the GIF read, “Ring, damn it, ring!”.

Broad played his last ODI in 2016 against South Africa where he took four wickets for 34 runs. On the other hand, Anderson’s last ODI game before retirement was against Afghanistan in World Cup 2015. The swing bowler took one wicket 18 runs.

Both bowlers recently featured in the two-Test series against New Zealand before the latter won the World Test Championship final against India. Whereas Broad has not played cricket since then, Anderson completed his tally of 1,000 First-Class wickets in a County game between Lancashire and Kent. The Lancashire veteran took seven wickets for 19 runs in 10 overs helping his team bundle out Kent for just 74.

While Broad and Anderson had their online banter, we may see a few new faces in the squad. Also, Alex Hales may return to the squad after a long exile.