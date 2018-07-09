It’s really hard for bowlers to find balance in all three formats of cricket: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins concerns has once again thrown open the debate on the amount of cricket being played and the workload attached to it. (Source: AP) Pat Cummins concerns has once again thrown open the debate on the amount of cricket being played and the workload attached to it. (Source: AP)

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has raised concerns if fast bowlers across the world will be able to sustain their position in all three formats of the game. Ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup, Australia have a packed schedule with ODI series against South Africa, India, and Pakistan. The kangaroos are also set to play Test series against India and Sri Lanka. However, Cummins’ concerns has once again thrown open the debate on the amount of cricket being played and the workload attached to it. Cummins is currently on the path of recovery to full fitness after a long lay-off due to injury. But the Tasmanian admitted that maintaining a balance across the three formats will be an arduous task for fast bowlers across the globe considering the amount of workload

“I think it’s really hard. Especially for Australian bowlers it seems like our Test matches always go for basically the full five days and the bowlers are bowling lots of overs,” Cummins said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

“I think certain tours, like India last year, in some games the pace bowlers didn’t bowl heaps of overs, Bangladesh the same. I feel like the Australian summer is pretty brutal, there’s lots of pretty flat wickets, hard wickets and it’s a lot of bowling,” he added.

“It’s about finding that balance, you want to play as much as you can, you also need to keep bowling, you can’t just play a game and have a few weeks off. I’d love to play every single game for Australia, but realistically I think you get up for the Test matches and then make sure you’re 100% for the ODIs and then taking one series at a time. You’re making sure you’re 100% right to go but knowing if you’re not, it’s not worth it. There’s so much other cricket and so many other guys that are banging down the door, you can’t play unless you’re 100% right to go,” Cummins explained.

The trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are all recovering from their injuries and are schdeuled for a return for Pakistan series in the UAE later this year. Looking at the road ahead he said, “We’re still hoping to make the UAE,” Cummins said. “Hoff and Starcy and I are all on a pretty similar programme, we’re all hoping to start bowling by the end of July and that’ll give us a two or three-month lead-in to the Tests. We’re all on track for that, just got to get a final scan in a few weeks and get the final sign-off that my back’s alright.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App