It’s not about individual players but Team India, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli on Wednesday appealed to the fans to not focus on individual players as it’s about the team and they all want to win together. Kohli addressed a gathering of senior diplomats, business chiefs and politicians at a special reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner.

Kohli, who was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma said at UK Y K Sinha’s London residence, “We as a team love playing with each other and play with a lot of passion. I would just say to the fans to support the whole team because we all are giving our best efforts and we all want to win together.”

“It’s not about individuals or one or two players, it’s about Team India together and that’s the passion everyone should carry off the field as well,” he said. “It is always wonderful to come to London and interact with people who love the game.”

The reception was held in honour of the Indian cricket team ahead of the second Test against England, starting on Thursday. Calling Kohli ‘the greatest batsman in the world’, Sinha praised the team at the reception and said, “The whole team has played very well. We lost but we lost narrowly. And, I am confident that at Lord’s, the Mecca of Cricket, we will win and go on to win the series.”

India lost the first Test match at Edgbaston and now trail the five-match Test series 1-0.

