Monday, November 15, 2021
It’s medicated: Rizwan explains reason behind him carrying around his pillow

Now, in an interview on YouTube, the Pakistan wicketkeeper revealed that it was a medicated pillow which he used in order to give comfort to his neck while sleeping.

By: Sports Desk |
November 15, 2021 7:55:28 pm
pakistan bangladeshRecently, there were pictures circulating on social media where Pakistan swashbuckler Mohammad Rizwan was seen carrying a pillow as he made his way across the Dubai airport. (Twitter/Pakistan Cricket)

Recently, there were pictures circulating on social media where Pakistan swashbuckler Mohammad Rizwan was seen carrying a pillow as he made his way across the Dubai airport as the Men In Green set out for Bangladesh after crashing out of the T20 World Cup.

Now, in an interview on YouTube, shared from the official handle of Pakistan Cricket, the Pakistan wicketkeeper revealed that it was a medicated pillow which he used in order to give comfort to his neck while sleeping.

“On the subject of the pillow, it’s a medicated pillow which I use because as you know, being a wicketkeeper, there’s always a problem in the neck region. Due to constantly wearing a helmet while keeping or batting, sometimes the neck muscles become tight or rigid. This is why I have been referred the medicated pillow so that I can sleep comfortably. And as you know in times of recovery, it’s very important to sleep well,” he said.

“Sometimes, you can see me travelling with the pillow because I don’t want to take any chance. I don’t want to spend even one night without the pillow so I always prefer carrying it myself than sending it beforehand,” Rizwan added.

After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup journey concluded, the national squad arrived in Bangladesh in the wee hours of Saturday for a T20 and Test series against the home side starting November 19.

Captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the national squad in Dhaka on November 16, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

