‘It’s in the mind’: Jhulan Goswami on India’s world title drought

Jhulan Goswami put India’s defeats in late stages of World Cups in recent years down to a problem in the mindset. (File Photo/AP) Jhulan Goswami put India’s defeats in late stages of World Cups in recent years down to a problem in the mindset. (File Photo/AP)

Former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami said the Indian women cricket team’s continuing misfortune in late stages of World Cups is because of a mindset issue, something the Indians can learn from the Australians.

“Obviously, it is a mind issue but it doesn’t mean the players don’t have it in them go all the way. We have been playing well in the last three years, just not been able to win world titles. Australia are far ahead because they know how to win big games,” Jhulan, the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, told PTI.

“You know you can come back after losing in the group stage but you can’t in knock-outs. Mindset plays a big role in that scenario, more than the skill. It shows how mentally strong you are, how you control your nerves. If you can do that, you will be ahead of the other teams,” said Jhulan.

India had beaten Australia in the league stage of both the tri-series and T20 World Cup but lost to them in the final on each occasion. The women’s team has been consistently reaching the knock-out stages of ICC events of late but has failed to lay their hands on the trophy. In fact, they are yet to win a world title.

Jhulan feels the Australian women owe their unmatched success to the women’s Big Bash League, which has given their players exposure and stiff competition.

“The current women’s Australian team is like the Australian men’s team of the past (which won three ODIs World Cups from 1999-2007). There is a reason why they are such a superior side. Their set-up is much bigger and Big Bash has given them a lot of opportunities and exposure,” said Jhulan.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd