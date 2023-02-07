‘It’s good for cricket if Asia Cup venue is shifted out of Pakistan’: Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq struck a pragmatic tone while discussing the change of venue for Asia Cup, urging that it’s “good for cricket” if it gets shifted to another venue, out of Pakistan.

“It’s good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it’s best option. It’s good for cricket and cricketers,” Razzaq told Geo News.

When the host said should India be stopped from hosting big tournaments if they continue to pick-and-choose, Razzaq disagreed.

“It doesn’t happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue.”

A former PCB chairman Khaled Mahmood was disappointed with India’s stance but was realistic. He urged the PCB to start speaking to other members of the ICC.

“The world doesn’t run on ideology and principles; else ICC should show their power and tell India ‘who are you not to go and play Asia Cup in Pakistan?’ But India has great influence on ICC.

If We host Asia Cup without India and without their players, corporate sponsorship will all stop. The big money will stop. And it won’t be a glamorous tournament without them. It would be a weak tournament. We will also lose money.”

If things aren’t going to change, then we have to be pragmatic about this. The PCB will have to accept the change of venue and our players get the chance to play.

Mahmood said it should be stressed to Indian board that they are doing wrong. “We should lobby the issue with other members – England, Australia. At least, it should be known that things are getting out of control, India are doing wrong – and you guys are sitting quietly. There is no use sitting and talking just with India. That’s been done. It’s time to go to other members.”

When the host said that Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja’s visa to India was also delayed presumably because he was born in Pakistan, Mahmood took a potshot at Australia.

“Did Australian board threaten India, ask them harsh questions when Usman Khawaja’s visa was delayed? They should have been harsher, and taken action. All of them were just quiet.”

On Monday, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin too had his say on the Asia Cup issue.

“But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won’t go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel. “The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka,” Ashwin said.

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad had earlier dissed India for their stance.

“India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan to play cricket,” the 65-year-old said at a recent public event. “I’ve always backed Pakistan. And you know that I don’t leave spare India whenever an issue arises. But the thing is we need to look at our part. And we should fight for it. We don’t care because we are getting to host our cricket. This is ICC’s job. If ICC can’t control this there’s no use of the governing body. They need to implement similar rules for every team. If teams like these don’t come, they should be debarred. India hoga, apne liye hoga. Hamare liye nahi hai.”