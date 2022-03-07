“It’s been a sad week” says Steve Smith on deaths of Warne, Marsh

Steve Smith reflected on what he described as a “sad week” following the deaths of Australian cricket legends Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.

Speaking after day four of five in the first of Australia’s three-match Test series in Pakistan, the batsman said his teammates “are in decent spirits and focusing on our job over here, but obviously it’s been a sad week.”

“We feel for both the Marsh and Warne family and our thoughts are with them, that’s for sure”, added Smith, who was dismissed for 78 in his first innings as a draw looms in Rawalpindi.

Steve Smith says the deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh has put a cloud over Australia's series against Pakistan but says the players were bearing up. pic.twitter.com/P7l6eH2RD6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 7, 2022

Tributes continue for former wicketkeeper Marsh, who passed away aged 74 on 4th March after suffering a heart attack eight days earlier, and for leg-spinner Warne who was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Koh Samui on Friday night and could not be revived.

Thailand police said on Monday they received a preliminary autopsy report from Surat Thani hospital this morning and initial investigations showed no indication of foul play in the 52-year-old’s death, but an autopsy was still expected to be performed in Thailand.