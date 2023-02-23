‘It’s a shame if you are not fit as a captain’: Kapil Dev says Rohit Sharma ‘needs to put some hard work on it’

Former India captain Kapil Dev has categorically said that “It is very important to be fit. More so for a captain. It’s a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it.” This came as a response from Kapil to a question asked at an ABP news interview about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness.

“He is a great batsman but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it’s different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, ‘that’s some fitness!’, Kapil further said.

While in an earlier interview, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper said that Rohit is one of the best when it comes to his cricket skills, but the same can’t be said about his fitness.

“There’s no shortcoming in Rohit Sharma. He has everything but I personally think, there is a huge question mark over his fitness. Is he fit enough? Because a captain should be someone who motivates the other players to get fitter, the teammates should feel proud of their captain,” Kapil had said.

India under Rohit Sharma’s leadership is gearing up for hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup. It will be the 13th edition of the Men’s 50-over World Cup which has been scheduled between October 2023 and 26 November 2023. This will be the first ICC World Cup event completely hosted by India.