scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

‘It’s a REVERSE SLAP not a reverse sweep’: Dinesh Karthik on Hanuma Vihari’s one handed shot

Hanuma Vihari, like in the first innings when he returned to bat left-handed, braving a wrist injury, batted left-handed to score 15 coming in at No.11.

Hanuma Vihari, Hanuma Vihari batting, Hanuma Vihari one handed shot, Ranji Trophy, Andhra vs Madhya PradeshScreengrab: Hanuma Vihari play a one handed reverse shot to score a boundary on day three of Andhra's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh, (Hotstar)
Listen to this article
‘It’s a REVERSE SLAP not a reverse sweep’: Dinesh Karthik on Hanuma Vihari’s one handed shot
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari’s one-handed batting grabbed eyeballs on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Andhra and MP as injured Vihari batted one-handed for the second time in succession.

Taking note of Vihari’s batting prowess, Team India senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter on Friday morning and wrote,” It’s a REVERSE SLAP not a reverse sweep 😂. No offence to the bowler, but that was quite a shot.”

Vihari, like in the first innings when he returned to bat left-handed, braving a wrist injury, batted left-handed to score 15 coming in at No.11.

He swatted three fours, including an insane reverse sweep but could not do much as the team collapsed to 93 all out in 32.3 overs.

“Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch. Never give up!! Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!,” Vihari had tweeted on the second day.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 144 for 4, MP were bowled out for 228 with left-arm medium-pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra picking up five wickets.

This was not the first time Vihari put on display his sheer courage and determination. During the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was he alongside compatriot R Ashwin who helped India fight back against Australia and eventually draw the match on the final day in Sydney.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises

Brief scores: Andhra 379 all out in 127.1 overs (Ricky Bhui 149, Karan Shinde 110; Anubhav Agarwal 4/72) and 93 all out in 32.3 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 35; Avesh Khan 4/24, Gaurav Yadav 3/10) vs Madhya Pradesh 228 all out in 69.1 overs (Shubham Sharma 51, Aditya Srivastava 31; Y Prithvi Raj 5/26, K V Sasikanth 3/49) and 58 for no loss in 16 overs.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 08:38 IST
Next Story

US councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
close