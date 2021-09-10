‘It’s a real shame’: Cricket world reacts on cancellation of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Updated: September 10, 2021 2:20:15 pm
As the fifth Test match between India and England was cancelled on Friday, social media was abuzz with reactions.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued an official statement confirming the cancellation of the match. The statement reads, “Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.
Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course.”
Kevin Pietersen tweeted, “England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers”
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021
Former England batsman Mark Butcher said it’s an ‘absolute shame’ that the final Test between England and India will not take place.
Reaction to the initial statement that had the word “forfeit” in it. 👇 https://t.co/G7yElkFEWa
— mark butcher (@markbutcher72) September 10, 2021
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also tweeted his feelings.
Pencil
5th Test ________
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 10, 2021
A lot of other personalities like Shane Warne also expressed their disappointment at the news.
This is such a shame – as it’s been a wonderful series ! https://t.co/tPPrAJXCoT
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 10, 2021
Mad times but I suppose we’re prepared for everything in the current climate. Some questions – what happens to the points/how does the series end? If not forfeited? Will there be a chance to complete it another time? #ENGvIND
— Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 10, 2021
