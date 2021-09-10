scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
‘It’s a real shame’: Cricket world reacts on cancellation of IND vs ENG 5th Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued an official statement confirming the cancellation of the match

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 10, 2021 2:20:15 pm
4th Test, ManchesterThe fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester has been called off due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp on Friday (File)

As the fifth Test match between India and England was cancelled on Friday, social media was abuzz with reactions.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued an official statement confirming the cancellation of the match. The statement reads, “Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.

Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course.”

Kevin Pietersen tweeted, “England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers”

Former England batsman Mark Butcher said it’s an ‘absolute shame’ that the final Test between England and India will not take place.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also tweeted his feelings.

A lot of other personalities like Shane Warne also expressed their disappointment at the news.

