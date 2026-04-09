Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘hurt’ by reports claiming players demanded bonus for qualifying to FIFA World Cup

Donnarumma said that the Italian players are now shifting their focus on the tournaments that are coming up next before the 2030 FIFA WOrld Cup. (AP Photo)

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is captain of the embattled Italian men’s football team, has denied reports that players had asked the country’s federation for a bonus if they had qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Italy, the second-most succesfull team in the history of the tournament, failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row, something that has been seen as a disaster in the country and has led to calls for an overhaul in the way the sport is run.

“I was hurt more by the comments [from the media], by the words that were said,” the Manchester City goalkeeper told Sky Italia.