Which Indian actor did Italian team celebrate their first T20 World Cup win over Nepal with?

The Wankhede dressing room went up in a warcry "The blue jersey...We are ready. For death" as Italian cricket president Simone Gambino sent out a warning to England

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 10:46 PM IST
Indian actor Kabir Bedi celebrated with Italian cricket team after their maiden T20 World Cup win. (PHOTO: Kabir Bedi/Instagram & AP)Indian actor Kabir Bedi celebrated with Italian cricket team after their maiden T20 World Cup win. (PHOTO: Kabir Bedi/Instagram & AP)
As Italian cricket president Simone Gambino shed tears after his team’s 10 wicket win over Nepal, their first ever in a World Cup, he had an old friend for company. It was Indias renowned actor Kabir Bedi, talking to the team in Italian.

Gambino recalled how when he asked around if everyday Italians knew the great ‘Tendu luca’ (Sachin Tendulkar) he was met with a constant response – in Italy they only knew Kabir Bedi.

Bedi had famously starred in an Italian 1976 miniseries called ‘Sandokan’ about a rebelling pirate fighting against British colonialism. Gambino recalled, “In Italy they only know you. The Malaysian Tiger (main character) Kabir Bedi.”

Gambino recalled how 50 years ago, people would laugh at him when they heard he played cricket. “I would’ve never imagined this moment. But now we are going right back to Kolkata to shoot down England. We want to be in semis,” he said in an official video released by the Italian cricket team on Instagram. 

ALSO READ | Pizzeria worker Crishan Kalugamage, Mosca brothers give Italy first-ever World Cup win, a 10-wicket saunter against Nepal

The Italian celebration involved singing off their travelling banner while stomping their feet and banging their bats into the Wankhede dressing room floor with a piercing warcry.

La Maglia… azzurra

(The shirt…blue)

Siamo pronti. Alla morte

(We are ready. For death ( to die for the team))

Noi siamo. italia

(We are Italy)

Chi siamo. Italia

(Who are we? Italy)

Earlier in the leadup to the World Cup Christian ‘Bobo’ Vieri had put out a message telling Italians that cricket was a fine game, recalling an Aus vs West Indies match he saw as a child. “Viv Richards. Joel Garner. Malcolm Marshall. They are fenomena (phenomenons). I know not many Italians know cricket. But I am here and I know things,” he would declare before wishing his team.

