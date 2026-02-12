Which Indian actor did Italian team celebrate their first T20 World Cup win over Nepal with?

As Italian cricket president Simone Gambino shed tears after his team’s 10 wicket win over Nepal, their first ever in a World Cup, he had an old friend for company. It was Indias renowned actor Kabir Bedi, talking to the team in Italian.

Gambino recalled how when he asked around if everyday Italians knew the great ‘Tendu luca’ (Sachin Tendulkar) he was met with a constant response – in Italy they only knew Kabir Bedi.

Bedi had famously starred in an Italian 1976 miniseries called ‘Sandokan’ about a rebelling pirate fighting against British colonialism. Gambino recalled, “In Italy they only know you. The Malaysian Tiger (main character) Kabir Bedi.”