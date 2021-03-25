‘It would be a dream come true’: Kevin Pietersen on Indo-Pak friendship

Updated: March 25, 2021 1:34:07 pm
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is very much active on social media, on Wednesday replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet where he wished Pakistan PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Pietersen said that it would be a dream come true to see India and Pakistan engage both on and off the field.
Pietersen wrote that PM Modi’s gesture made him smile, ” We all need each other and this year has shown us that”.
“This tweet by @narendramodi to @ImranKhanPTI made me smile! It would be a dream come true, to see India & Pak reunited and engaging both on & off the field! We all need each other & this year has shown us that!” Pietersen tweeted.
This tweet by @narendramodi to @ImranKhanPTI made me smile!
It would be a dream come true, to see India & Pak reunited and engaging both on & off the field!
We all need each other & this year has shown us that!
Let’s all hope a healthy friendship is on its way!
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 24, 2021
“Let’s all hope a healthy friendship is on its way!”
Both India and Pakistan have not engaged in any bilateral cricketing series since 2013. Though the teams have locked horns on a few occasions in multi-team tournaments like the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup, the talks of them engaging in bilateral contests have never materialised.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-