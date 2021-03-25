‘It would be a dream come true’: Kevin Pietersen on Indo-Pak friendship

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is very much active on social media, on Wednesday replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet where he wished Pakistan PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Pietersen said that it would be a dream come true to see India and Pakistan engage both on and off the field.

Pietersen wrote that PM Modi’s gesture made him smile, ” We all need each other and this year has shown us that”.

“This tweet by @narendramodi to @ImranKhanPTI made me smile! It would be a dream come true, to see India & Pak reunited and engaging both on & off the field! We all need each other & this year has shown us that!” Pietersen tweeted.

Both India and Pakistan have not engaged in any bilateral cricketing series since 2013. Though the teams have locked horns on a few occasions in multi-team tournaments like the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup, the talks of them engaging in bilateral contests have never materialised.