scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Latest news

‘It would be a dream come true’: Kevin Pietersen on Indo-Pak friendship

Kevin Pietersen wrote that PM Modi's gesture of wishing Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19 made him smile, "We all need each other and this year has shown us that".

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 25, 2021 1:34:07 pm
Kevin Pietersen, Modi , imran khanPrime Minister Narendra Modi, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (FILE)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is very much active on social media, on Wednesday replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet where he wished Pakistan PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Pietersen said that it would be a dream come true to see India and Pakistan engage both on and off the field.

Pietersen wrote that PM Modi’s gesture made him smile, ” We all need each other and this year has shown us that”.

“This tweet by @narendramodi to @ImranKhanPTI made me smile! It would be a dream come true, to see India & Pak reunited and engaging both on & off the field! We all need each other & this year has shown us that!” Pietersen tweeted.

“Let’s all hope a healthy friendship is on its way!”

Both India and Pakistan have not engaged in any bilateral cricketing series since 2013. Though the teams have locked horns on a few occasions in multi-team tournaments like the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup, the talks of them engaging in bilateral contests have never materialised.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India win ODI series opener after Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur derail England
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 25: Latest News

x