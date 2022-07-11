‘It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in 2022 T20 World Cup’: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes that, unlike the previous T20 World Cup, where the men in green thrashed their arch-rivals by 10 wickets, it will be an arduous task for Babar Azam and Co. to beat India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan is set to face India on October 23, Sunday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“India will come up with proper planning this time around. It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in T20 WC this time,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

When asked for a prediction, the 46-year-old shied away and instead had some advice for the skipper. “Predicting match results now is quite difficult but Pakistan should bowl second as [the] pitch in Melbourne offers bounce to fast bowlers,” Akhtar said.

However, Akhtar did predict a packed house for the encounter at MCG.

“I believe the crowd will be bigger this time. Around 150,000 fans will watch the match line in Melbourne. Out of which, 70,000 will be Indian supporters,” he concluded.