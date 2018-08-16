It will be easier to win elections there: Vajpayee joked after reviving cricket ties with Pakistan in 2004

Atal Bihari Vajpayee allowed the Indian cricket team to tour Pakistan for a full-fledged series. (Source: PTI) Atal Bihari Vajpayee allowed the Indian cricket team to tour Pakistan for a full-fledged series. (Source: PTI)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was ‘a man of all seasons’ who wore several hats – as a poet, a journalist, and a crafty politician. But not many would know that Vajpayee was an ardent sports lover. Being a strong advocate of peaceful relations with Pakistan, Vajpayee used cricket as a diplomatic tool to extend a friendly hand and bridge the gap between two warring countries. In 2004, bonds between the two countries improved after Vajpayee went to Pakistan to attend the SAARC summit. To boost the new-born ties, the Indian government allowed its cricket team, then led by Sourav Ganguly, to tour Pakistan for a full-fledged series – comprising of three Tests and five ODIs – for the first time in 19 years.

Vajpayee’s idea of using cricket to win friends across the border worked wonders and his popularity soared, not only in India but in Pakistan as well. As India’s tallest politician breathed his last on Thursday evening, Professor Ratnakar Shetty, who was then the manager of the Indian team during the historic 2004 tour, recalls the time when the former prime minister had a very clear message for the players: “Khel hi nahi, dil bhi jeetiye – shubhkamnaye.” He also explained how cricket diplomacy helped in increasing Vajpayee’s popularity in Pakistan.

“I had gone for the security visit earlier and people lined up in the streets of Karachi with Vajpayee’s photographs. They were happy that the Indian Prime Minister ensured cricket ties will start again between India and Pakistan,” he told TheIndianExpress.com. “When I told him about that, Mr Vajpayee jokingly said, “It will be easier to win elections in Pakistan also.” (because of his popularity).”

Before the Indian team left for Pakistan they were invited to meet the former PM at his residence. “He spent almost an hour with the team. He had a naval band playing patriotic songs in the garden for the Indian team. He had gifted us a special bat with a message inscribed on it- Khel hi nahi, dil bhi jeetiye – shubhkamnaye,” Professor Shetty recalled.

“He said that we should build bonds with people in Pakistan as much as possible. While it is important to win matches on the field it is equally important that members of the team interact and win hearts across the border,” Professor Shetty added.

“When we were about to leave the PM’s residence he insisted that we must listen to one more song before we leave and the band belted out- ‘hum hongey kamiyaab’ and that was truly inspirational,” Professor Shetty added.

India went on to beat Pakistan in the five-match ODI series by 3-2 and also won the Test series. Vajpayee personally called up Shetty to congratulate the entire team. “Since I was the only one carrying a mobile on that tour he called me my number and wished the entire team and also spoke personally to Sourav Ganguly,” he said.

Between 2004 and 2008 India and Pakistan faced each other on three more occasions. India toured Pakistan again in 2006, while Pakistan visited their neighbours in 2005 and 2007.

