It will be a great opportunity for me to play alongside Virat: Faf du Plessis

South African batter Faf du Plessis who was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the mega auction for Rs 7 crores, said that Virat Kohli’s had messaged him to welcome him into the Royal Challengers’ fold.

Speaking on a RevSportz show, Faf said, “I just got a message from Virat welcoming me into the squad which was very nice. I and Virat have got a good relationship over the years.”

We can’t wait to see this duo together on the field in the red and gold! 🤩🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #ClassOf2022 pic.twitter.com/Igl8LUSLVM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2022

“Especially in the last year or two, we started speaking a bit more often and that’s going to be a great opportunity for me to play alongside one of the world’s greatest cricketers we’ve seen. I am looking forward to that,” he added.

Faf who had represented the Chennai Super Kings from 2011-2015 and again from 2018-2021 before being snapped up by RCB this year, shared a heartwarming message for the CSK fans on Instagram.

“I just wanted to do a quick video message to say thank you to Chennai, the fans, the staff, the management and players for it has been a decade with one team,” Faf said on Instagram.

“You create a lot of special memories. I think it’s really important for me to say thank you. I’ve really enjoyed my time a lot. I will really miss everyone there. But as one door closes, a new one opens up and that comes up with great opportunities. I’m excited to see what the future holds. From me and my family, thank you very much,” he added.

The Chennai Super Kings Twitter handle also shared the video from Faf, writing ‘Super King Forever’.

RCB retained a total of 3 players ahead of the mega auction in the form of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. In the auction, they got the likes of Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik to name a few.