‘It wasn’t the easiest journey, but that got the best out of me’: Delhi Capitals’ Jemimah Rodrigues says ahead of WPL

Team India player Jemimah Rodrigues was one of the most sought-after batters in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions. The Mumbai batter was picked by Delhi Capitals for a staggering Rs 2.2 crore after intense bidding, making her the fifth-most expensive player in the tournament’s inaugural edition.

Although she has exceptional batting abilities, her journey was similar to most female cricketers in the country: one filled with challenges. Speaking about the same, the 22-year-old batter reflected on her early cricketing days and revealed how her dad helped her grow in the field.

“Everyday, my dad used to chuck 300 balls when I batted. My mom told me much later that he used to come back and his hand would be fully sore, he couldn’t lift it. My mom would massage it every night. But he never told me, he just wanted me to get better and better,” said Jemimah about her dad, Ivan Rodrigues’ sacrifices in an episode of ‘Know Your Stars’ on JioCinema.

Jemimah’s father discovered his daughter’s potential entirely by accident. He once sent her as a substitute for one of her brothers in an U-16 match at the request of the school coach. That is when senior Rodrigues’ saw the prowess she possessed.

“Jemimah went into bat. I thought she would get out quickly,” he recalled. “I came after one-and-a-half or two hours and she was still playing,” he said with a proud smile. “These big boys, it was an U-16 match, they were offering her chocolates for a catch. But nothing doing! She kept batting!”

Jemimah’s dad also said that she signed her first autograph that day. “One gentleman saw her batting and then later came and took her autograph saying it would be difficult to get her signature when she became a big player. He still calls me when he sees her batting,” he said.

Recalling those days, the 22-year old batter said: “We used to play at home with a plastic ball. My dad used to bowl under-arm and these balls swing a lot. I used to do my batting drills with them. That’s where I learned my cover drive, at home. We had a very small house at that time, five of us were staying over there.”

All her sacrifices, grit and determination have been paying off lately as the young batter has 1,704 runs for India in 80 T20Is to her credit and she will now be looking to carry the form to the WPL which gets underway from March 4.